DOVER — A waterfront home listed for sale for nearly $12 million is being advertised as a “golfer’s paradise” by agent Adam Gaudet, owner of 603 Birch Realty.
The 16-acre property next to the Cochecho River has a driving range, putting green and a replica of the famous 12th hole at the Augusta National known as “Golden Bell.”
The golf theme is also found inside the 14,651-square-foot home at 32 Wisteria Drive. There is a golf simulator room, complete with a painted mural of the mountain view at Tradition Golf Club in La Quinta, California, built-in shelves for golf bags made out of golf carts that were cut in half, and light fixtures that mimic a golf ball on a tee.
The home has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, and is loaded with amenities and bonus spaces.
The highlights of the main floor include: a large kitchen with several chilling drawers built into the island, formal dining and sitting room, multiple sunrooms, a master bedroom with a two-floor walk-in master closet, a master bathroom with a large shower and separate tub with a view of a TV in the mirror, gym, artistic sculptures and stained glass. The master bedroom, living room and sunrooms face the scenic overlook of the riverfront. The second floor hosts a large office with its own small wet bar, and guest bedrooms.
In addition to the golfing amenities, the property offers tennis and bocce courts, an infinity pool and spa, full-service outdoor kitchen, and a deep-water dock. The property also has a 2,262-square-foot guest house, and 1,023 feet along the river.
In the basement, there is a home theater, scotch bar, poker room, fishing equipment storage room, sauna, and lots of general storage space. It has a floor-to-ceiling wine room that holds up to 1,400 bottles. It's temperature controlled to stay at a crisp 55 degrees, and the walls are lined with granite to maintain the temperature.
The listing labels the property as “an escape to your own private, resort-style haven.”
32 Wisteria Drive in Dover listed at $11.9 million
It is currently listed at $11,995,000. According to realtor.com, the estimated monthly mortgage is $73,557 for a 30-year fixed mortgage with 20% down, at a 7% interest rate.
According to city records the property was last sold in 2005 for $1.6 million, which was before the home and amenities were built. The property value was last assessed at $3,765,990 in 2021, according to Dover city records.
Gaudet said the listing price is based on the current market rate, which has several factors that affect the listing price. While the current market trends and interest rates play a large part, he said the artisanal craftsmanship, unique amenities, river access, acreage that provides a great deal of privacy, and the turn key readiness of the property add a lot to the market value.
David and Karen Della Penta are current owners
The current owners are David and Karen Della Penta.
David Della Penta was formerly the president and chief operating officer of Fisher Scientific International Inc., based out of Hampton. Founded in 1902, Fisher Scientific is a Fortune 500 company. He retired in 2006.
The owners affectionately named the property “Villa Como,” inspired by their Italian roots and Lake Como in Italy. Gaudet said that the family has plans to relocate closer to their family, and are in the process of building their next home.
Construction of the Dover home started in 2005 and was completed in 2008.
Gaudet said he’s now looking for the next person or family that would want to call Villa Como home.
“This property is unlike any other I’ve listed before, I know there’s a buyer out there that can appreciate all the things that make this place special,” Gaudet said during a tour of the property. “Every detail in this home was well thought out with extra special attention to detail and design. You won’t find another home quite like this one.”
Details by design
Wisteria Drive winds to a private, gated driveway that leads to the home's front garden, the house and guest house. Only one neighbor can be seen from the house, with horses roaming its fenced-in area.
The "golfer's paradise" home features many nautical motifs, starting with the iron rails on the staircase that are shaped like rope. When you walk into the living room, your eyes are drawn up to the tall windows and vaulted ceilings that lead to the centerpiece of the room: A canoe hanging from the ceiling. It’s usable, too, with an electric pulley system to lower it down. There are tidal gauges for the homeowner to know the river levels if they plan to go boating. The boat theme is carried into the wood paneled office and the observation deck, which is shaped like the bow of a boat.
Even a weathervane has significance. It is a golden osprey atop the house with its wings spread out in mid-flight descent that actually rotates a fish that can be seen on the ceiling of the foyer based on the wind direction.
There are solar panels on the property, which offset 60% of the electric bill, according to the listing.
How unusual is a $12M home in Dover area?
Karen Mairs, president of the Strafford County Board of Realtors, said a single-family home and property at this price point is highly unusual in Strafford County.
“It’s a beautiful property,” Mairs said. “I think it's a huge deal. Generally speaking, this is one of the highest priced single-family properties I’ve seen on the market in the county.”
Mairs said one of the most recent high-priced sales in Strafford County came in August, when a Rochester 3,872-square-foot farmhouse at 141 Dry Hill Road sold for $2.1 million.
“The single-family home on 53 acres in Rochester, that sale was a big sale,” Mairs said. “There may be others out there that have sold for a few million through private sales. A home like this one in Dover is unique, with the craftsmanship in the home, the river frontage, and the 16 acres.”
