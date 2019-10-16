LACONIA – This year's NH Pumpkin Festival features more than 50 vendors, providing food and entertainment for every taste. Among those in attendance will be:
• 405 Pub & Grill "Beer Garden"
• The Hawk 104.9 & 101.5 Sports Radio
• Mix 94.1 FM
• Miller Amusements
• Gilford Country Store Official NH Pumpkin Festival Gear
• Hibbert Enterprises
•Lakes Region Airport Shuttle
• Mr. Jack's Catering
• Vertical Entertainment
• Nutmeg Concessions
• S.K. Sales
•Aroma Joe's
•Shanty 603
•Sweetest Memories
•Carolyn's Creamery
•Soldier Solutions LLC
•Canterbury Kettle Corn
•T-Bones/Cactus Jack's
• JR's Grille
• Laconia Harley-Davidson
•Pumpkin Hats by Kennell Orthodontics & Children's Dentistry
• Gunstock Mountain Resort
• Sandi's Concessions
• Wicked Good Fries
• Pat's Apple Crisp
• Wells Family Syrup
• Smoke Shack Southern BBQ
• FatFace
• GK&K Pushcarts & Concessions
• LeafFilter North
• All Purpose Bakery
• LuLaRoe
• Runa Couture
• Fireside Kettle Corn
• The Bead String Inc.
•New England Wireless US Cellular
• MiTLiTZ
• HK Powersports
• Yarina Threads
• AliCat Jewels
• A Blend Above
• American Frozen Food
• Trading Faces
• Chic-fil-a Food Truck, sponsored by Peter Spanos for Mayor
• Native Craft
• Ma & Pa's Mechanical Bull
• Cormier's Sugarhouse
• Highland Mountain Bike Park
• Wildlife Heritage Foundation of NH
• Cub Scout Park 68 Daniel Webster Council
• WOW Trail
• Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
• Dead Drive, zombie book series by local author
• The Cannoli Stop
• Congregational Church of Laconia
• Vacation White Mountains, Attitash Village
• Auntie Nae's 'Dole Whip' Treats
