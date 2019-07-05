LACONIA — Lakeside Watersports has opened for business at the Winnipesaukee Pier at Weirs Beach, offering professional watersports instruction and boat time by the hour.
Lakeside Watersports came to the Winnipesaukee Pier after eight successful years on Candlewood Lake in Connecticut. Working in partnership with East Coast Flightcraft of New England, Lakeside Watersports will be bringing waterskiing, wakeboarding, wakesurfing lessons and tubing adventures to people visiting Laconia and the surrounding towns on Lake Winnipesaukee.
When customers book time with Lakeside Watersports, they are getting access to a brand-new 2019 Malibu Boat, a professional driver and instructor, plus all of the watersports and safety equipment for one simple flat hourly rate.
Customers can book time on the boat through an online booking system at LakesideWatersports.com that makes it easy to select how much time to be out on the water, and they can select the time that works best for them. During any appointment window, the Lakeside Watersports team is happy to switch between different watersport activities. People are not limited to one sport.
Lakeside Watersports is based out of the Winnipesaukee Pier at Weirs Beach, but the crew is also willing to make house calls if customers live on the lake and have dock access.
Chris Nuelle and Mike Rambone started Lakeside Watersports in 2011 on Candlewood Lake in Connecticut. Two long-time friends who have enjoyed sharing their passion for watersports with people from all over the world, they are thrilled to be set up on Lake Winnipesaukee and look forward to sharing watersports and making summer memories in the Lakes Region.
