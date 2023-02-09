LACONIA — Lilac Valley Estates is the first community in the state of New Hampshire to offer single-family rental homes at 100% market rate.
Established in the beautiful, lake-side city of Laconia, located off Route 3, you will see 60 newly built single-family, animal-friendly, ranch-style homes available for rent.
While Laconia is known for being at the center of New Hampshire’s Lakes Region, with plentiful lakes to boat and swim, beautiful views of the surrounding mountains, Motorcycle Week, fall foliage — basically the center of tourism for the state, one local developer was looking for something different for this picturesque city.
After much consideration, and with the increased need for housing across the state, Brady Sullivan Properties decided it was time for something cutting edge — to break ground on a brand-new, single-family home community — something the state of NH has never seen before.
For the past two years, Lilac Valley Estates has been expanding its footprint and is wrapping up the completion of 60 newly constructed 2-3 bedroom single-family houses. Majority of these residences will be located on the recently established Judy Way, located at the end of Old Prescott Hill Road, and the remainder will be situated between John Drive and Mark Drive.
The community would be long-term rentals, something the city had never experienced. Generally, Laconia sees short-term/vacation rentals; or private individual long-term rentals, but never a fully established 100% market rate community. This model seems to be a growing trend across the country, most notably in Texas.
In addition to long-term housing, residents who live at Lilac Valley Estates, not only have the privacy of their own home; but luxury features including keyless entry, full size in-unit laundry, LVP flooring, stainless steel appliances, designer stone countertops, and energy efficient heating and water systems. Majority of the homes have a garage, which is perfect for those snowy winter or humid summer days, and some have a backyard patio or front porch.
Living at Lilac Valley Estates gives you the best of all worlds. You can enjoy the year-round tourism of Laconia; but also know that you are 15 minutes from the hustle and bustle of Tilton, and roughly 30 minutes from the arts, entertainment, and restaurants located on Main Street in Concord. And, for those days when you just want to kick your feet up and relax, you can do so, in the comforts of your own home.
