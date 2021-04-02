BELMONT — The beautiful 9-hole Lakeview Golf Club located at 89 Ladd Hill Road in Belmont has recently transferred to a new owner. Joseph Sullo, John Goodhue, and Alan Silverberg of Roche Realty Group, Inc in Meredith represented the owner in the Lakeview Golf Club's sale, Sperandio Trust. The golf course and surrounding property included a total of approximately 172 acres with beautiful views overlooking a panorama of lakes and mountains. The course features 3,110 yards of public fairways and greens — the large remainder of roughly 100 undeveloped acres remain available for future expansion or development.
Joe Sullo of Roche Realty Group, who completed the transaction for Roche Realty Group, commented, "the golf course is centrally located next to the Belknap Mall, town beach, and Laconia Bypass. The views are awesome. The property included a beautiful 2 bedroom with study, 2 ½ bath ranch style home on one level with an attached 2-car garage and deck. Additionally, it included an attached building with a bar/lounge, café, kitchen, and pro shop with restrooms plus a detached maintenance building."
Janet Sperandio commented that Joe Sullo was the 'best' and he was so professional and comforting during the sales process."
The Lakeview Golf Club was purchased by Stone Bluff Property Holdings LLC, of Northfield, NH. Steve Mardis of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Verani Realty represented the buyer in this sale.
According to John Goodhue of Roche Realty Group, who originally listed the golf course, and Joe Sullo, "the golf course was developed by John Drouin, who owned the original farm in 1965. He ran the golf course from 1965 through 1971. In 1971 a delightful man by the name of Tony Sperandio purchased the golf course. Tony surrounded himself around golf since 1928 when he was a caddie at Marlboro Country Club in Massachusetts. Tony was a member of the New England Superintendents Association for 65 years. Tony believed in smaller greens to make it easier for the average player, and he always wanted it to be a 'player's course’—just come on out and enjoy. The 8th hole was his favorite (550 yards, par 5.) Tony built the beautiful ranch home on the property in 2006 for him and his lovely wife, Beatrice."
Joe Sullo from Roche Realty Group indicated that Beatrice, Tony's wife, took over the golf course operation when her husband passed, and their daughter Janet worked closely with her mom to maintain the golf course. Tony was so well respected and liked in the golf course circuit, and Janet moved up from Massachusetts and quickly tried to learn the intricacies of running a golf course like her dad had done so well. Janet's mother, Beatrice, was also an avid golfer and was a club champion in New Meadows Golf Course in the north shore of Massachusetts.
Frank Roche of Roche Realty Group Commented, "This is the 3rd golf course we have sold in the Lakes Region, and we are proud of our commercial and business sales at Roche Realty Group. Since 1976 we have been #1 in commercial and development sales in the Lakes Region. The region has grown tremendously since 1976, and we look forward to continued quality growth in future years." The demand for properties in the region is at an all-time high.
