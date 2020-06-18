There were 15 Winnipesaukee waterfront sales in May of 2020. The average sales price came in at $1,256,000 and the median price point was $1,015,000. There were also fifteen Winnipesaukee waterfront homes sold in May of last year with an average sales price of $1,347,233 and the median price was $1,049,000. Pretty consistent!
The entry level sale for the month was yet again on an island. No surprise here as island properties are the least expensive way to get on the big lake. This time it was 53 Mark Island in Gilford and it is a cute 576 square foot, 1970 vintage foot cottage. It has one bedroom and an open concept living area with sliders that lead out to a deck affording broad Southwesterly views. The cottage has wide pine floors, shiplap pine walls, and a wood stove in the corner to take the chill off. It sits on a slightly sloping .34-acre lot with 75’ of crystal-clear frontage with two docks. It was listed at $318,500 and it only took two days to go under contract at $290,000. I bet someone is pretty happy!
The median price point property this month was at 41 Richardson Shores Road in Moultonborough and boy, does it look nice. This cape style home was built in 1990 and has a total of 3,138 square feet of finished living space. The home has an amazing Adirondack feel inside with custom wood-beamed ceilings, tongue and groove pine walls, custom cabinetry, trim and woodwork, plus beautiful hardwood floors. You can see the attention to detail in this home. The main level has an open floor plan with a kitchen that features glass faced cabinetry and granite countertops leading to an adjacent formal dining area. The living room has a brick hearth with a wood stove and transitions out to a sunroom with wood cathedral ceilings. The master is on the second floor along with a guest bedroom and the basement has a family room plus another guest bedroom. Upstairs over the oversize one car detached garage is a recently completed theater room with all the electronic bells and whistles that will blow your socks off when you watch that new adventure movie. This home sits on a 1.63-acre lot with over 200’ of waterfront and a 6’ x 40’ crank up dock. This home was listed at $1,090,000 and sold for $1,015,00 after 33 days on the market.
The highest sale for the month was at 22 Lakeview Landing Lane in Center Harbor. This home is a mere 9,934 square foot, six-bedroom, eight bath contemporary home built in 2005 on a 2-acre lot with 300’ of frontage. What can you say? It is big; eighteen rooms with a chef’s kitchen with high end appliances and a pantry, a great room with cathedral ceilings, a first floor master suite with a double sided fireplace, library, five bedrooms upstairs, two of which are suites, a home theater that seats twelve, and a finished walk out basement with additional living space, game room, and bar area. Outside is a 120’ deck that goes the width of the home, a four-car attached garage, a large lawn area, and most importantly a new two bay boathouse and a 50’ dock. No lacking space here for anything! This home was listed originally back in July of 2016 for $3.195 million, again in 2017 for $3.495 million, and in October 2018 for $3.295 million and then had a price increase to $3.395 million. It finally found a buyer at $3.2 million after 977 days on the market. Another long, long ride to the closing table!
There were no sales on Winnisquam last month. None. Zip.
•••
Please feel free to visit www.DistinctiveHomesNH.com to learn more about the Lakes Region real estate market and sign up for our monthly newsletter. Data compiled using the NEREN MLS system. Roy Sanborn is a sales associate at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. He can be reached at 603-677-7012
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.