Here's an update of sales activity on eight lakes in New Hampshire's Lakes Region for the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021:
Lake Winnipesaukee (44,586 acres)
1st 3-months 2022: 11 sales, median days on market 4, median sales price $2,750,000, lowest $700,000, highest $7,800,000, total volume $34,350,000. (70.5% increase in volume!)
1st 3-months 2021: 12 sales, median days 80, median sales price $1,725,000, lowest $725,000, highest $3,250,000, total volume $20,152,500.
As of 4/14/2022, there are only nine Lake Winnipesaukee waterfront homes for sale at a median listing price of $7,995,000, lowest at $939,900, highest at $19,500,000, 142 median days on the market. The extremely low inventory and record-high prices are extraordinary!
Squam Lake (6,765 acres)
1st 3-months 2022: one sale, median days on the market 95, sales price $3,000,000.
1st 3-months 2021: one sale, median days 133, sales price $2,300,000
As of 4/14/2022, there is only one Squam Lake waterfront home for sale at $2,700,000, days on the market 57.
Lake Winnisquam (4,214 acres)
1st 3-months 2022: five sales, median days on market 9, median sales price $1,805,000, lowest $925,000, highest $2,216,500, total volume $7,941,500. (265% increase in volume!)
1st 3-months 2021: two sales, median days 3, median sales price $1,082,500, lowest $875,000, highest $1,290,000, total volume $2,165,000.
As of 4/14/2022, there is only one Lake Winnisquam waterfront home for sale at $824,000. 13 days on the market.
Newfound Lake (4,106 acres)
1st 3-months 2022: 0 waterfront sales to date in 2022.
1st 3-months 2021: two sales, median days 8, median sales price $1,215,000, lowest $1,150,000, highest $1,280,000, total volume $2,430,000.
As of 4/14/2022, there is only one Newfound Lake waterfront home for sale at $1,275,000. Days on the market are 41.
Merrymeeting Lake (1,111 acres)
1st 3-months 2022: two sales, median days on market 2, median sales price $1,200,000, lowest $1,150,000, highest $1,250,000, total volume $2,400,000.
1st 3-months 2021: 0 waterfront sales.
As of 4/14/2022, there is only one Merrymeeting Lake waterfront home for sale at $749,000. Days on the market 13.
Lake Waukewan (912acres)
1st 3-months 2022: two sales, median days on market 9, median sales price $1,245,000, lowest $880,000, highest $1,610,000, total volume $2,490,500.
1st 3-months 2021: one sale at $1,000,000. Days on the market 43.
As of 4/14/2022, there are NO waterfront homes for sale on Lake Waukewan.
Lake Opechee (426 acres)
1st 3-months 2022: 0 sales on Lake Opechee.
1st 3-months 2021: 0 sales on Lake Opechee.
As of 4/14/2022, there are NO waterfront homes for sale on Lake Opechee
Lake Kanasatka (371 acres)
1st 3-months 2022: three sales, median days on market 11, median sales price $715,000, lowest $689,000, highest $880,000, total volume $2,284,000.
1st 3-months 2021: 0 sales on Lake Kanasatka.
As of 4/14/2022, there are NO homes for sale on Lake Kanasatka.
You can see from the above activity on the eight lakes, inventory is very scarce and nonexistent on some lakes. Can you believe there are only 13 waterfront homes for sale on all eight lakes?! As we head into our prime selling season, prices have escalated substantially because of low inventory levels and huge demand. Interest rates increasing will have a dampening effect as we move through the summer months. However, on our area lakes, there are so many cash sales fueled by transfers from the stock market. At Roche Realty Group and other real estate offices this season, it will be like running a Dunkin Donuts franchise during opening day for soccer season. All of the soccer moms show up, requesting three dozen of mixed donuts. My staff will respond that we only have a few chocolate, two honey-dipped and four plain donuts.
All of our realtors have qualified lakefront buyers. The surf is up the highest I have seen in my 45-year career, and if you're ever going to catch the wave at the perfect time, that time to list your home is now!
•••
This article was written by Frank Roche. Frank is president of Roche Realty Group with offices in Meredith and Laconia, NH, and can be reached at 603-279-7046. Data was pulled from NEREN on 4/14/2022 and is subject to change. Please feel free to visit www.rocherealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.