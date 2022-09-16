Frank Roche

(Courtesy photo)

Back in 2010, I contributed to a real estate article that was published in the USA Today Newspaper. It was a section that took a weekly look at the second home vacation market. The article was titled "Lake Winnipesaukee New Hampshire — An Accessible Tahoe of The East." It was a good article and great exposure for our region on a national level. It pictured an aerial photo of Weirs Beach, stating, "it was on the southwestern coast, a popular tourist spot with a boardwalk, large public beach, cruises, mini-golf, and arcades." Photos of several homes for sale on the lake and a locus map were also displayed. The author stated the Lake appealed to northeastern urbanities seeking lakefront living with a quaint Norman Rockwell flair with skiing nearby.

As usual, I provided a bunch of data and tidbits for the article; however, it was this quote that landed me a ton of emails from the west coast and the Lake Tahoe Area "Because it is big and deep and clean and ringed with ski areas, mountains, hiking trails, and outdoor recreation, people refer to it as the Lake Tahoe of the East," says Frank Roche, owner of Roche Realty Group, "But unlike Tahoe, it is within an eight-hour drive of tens of millions of people. Each town is different. There are many demographics." It's amazing the feedback I received and shows how competitive the west coast is with the east coast. Yes. It's very similar to the New England Patriots vs. San Francisco 49ers… or the Celtics vs. The Lakers.

