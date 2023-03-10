With lakes, beaches, mountains, forests, rivers and the ocean for people who enjoy the outdoors, New Hampshire is a paradise. New Hampshire is home to nearly 1,000 lakes, and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams flow throughout the state. The Seacoast includes 18.5 miles of coastline with beautiful beaches. New Hampshire is home to 48 mountains over 4,000 feet in elevation, and New Hampshire forests occupy 87% of the state's land, the second-most forested state in the nation.
Four seasons — New Hampshire produces four breathtaking seasons. The Seacoast, Lakes Region and the White Mountains explode with activities during each season. Orange, red, and yellow leaves draw tourists from far away during the fall season, skiing is New Hampshire's sport, and New Hampshire's summers are idyllic.
Quality of life — For seven years in a row, New Hampshire was named "Most Livable State in the Nation" by Morgan Quitno Corporation.
Lowest poverty level — New Hampshire has the nation's lowest poverty and food insecurity level.
Low unemployment — New Hampshire is known for its low unemployment rate, which was 2.8% in January 2023.
Median household income — New Hampshire has the third-highest median household income in the nation in 2023, according to the World Population Review, at $88,235. New Hampshire also has the highest economic security of any state.
Statistics matter — In 2019, New Hampshire was the second overall best state in the USA according to US News and World Report based on eight metrics and in January 2020, Home Snacks picked New Hampshire as the No. 1 best state to live in America.
Safety — According to US News and World Report, New Hampshire is the second-safest state in America.
Health care — New Hampshire is ranked seventh in the nation for health care, according to moneygeek.com.
Hiking — New Hampshire is a hiker's paradise. There are 48 peaks over 4,000 feet, and access to the Appalachian Trail is contained within New Hampshire's 800,000 acres of the White Mountain National Forrest.
The highest peak in the Northeast — Mount Washington at 6,288 feet is home to the worst weather in the USA, as recorded at the Mount Washington Observatory. The mountain is legendary and it is a huge attraction for the state.
Fishing — New Hampshire has endless river, lake, ocean, and ice fishing opportunities with numerous fishing tournaments.
Conservation and preservation — Societies are plentiful in New Hampshire to ensure the preservation of the environment. The state has 39 land conservation organizations, such as the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. NHLakes.org, Squam Lakes Conservation, Lake Winnipesaukee Association, Newfound Lake Region Association, and many others protect New Hampshire lakes.
Best air quality — No smog, forest fires, or chemicals in the air. Air quality is pristine.
Environmental safety — New Hampshire is considered a very low risk for earthquakes, tornadoes, forest fires, and hurricanes.
Lots of fruit — Blueberries, strawberries, apples, blackberries, raspberries, pears, plums, cherries, apricots, and yes, pumpkins — are all here. You can pretty much pick your own fruit anywhere in the state, and wild blueberries and raspberries are all over the hiking trails.
New Hampshire has no state income tax or sales tax. Alaska is the only other state offering both these incentives.
Shopping — In New Hampshire, shopping is tax-free with no sales tax. There are many factory outlets stores, national chains, boutiques, and New Hampshire's tax-free Liquor and Wine Outlets with 67 locations.
Access — Boston and Portland international airports are less than two hours away. Manchester Airport is even more convenient.
Urban to wilderness in a day — New Hampshire is the fifth-smallest state in the nation and the 10th-least populous. However, you can explore many different terrains in a short time frame. From Boston to New Hampshire's Seacoast to the Lakes Region and the White Mountains, everything is so easily accessible.
Schools — A new report dated Jan. 24 by Changing America and thehill.com ranked the New Hampshire public school system as the second-best in the nation. New Hampshire also has renowned private schools, including Phillips Exeter Academy, St. Paul's School, Holderness, Brewster Academy, New Hampton, Proctor, Tilton Prep School, and others. Dartmouth College is a top Ivy League school.
Tons of attractions — So many year-round attractions are found in New Hampshire. The majority of them are natural attractions, and many others like the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, SNHU Arena, Canobie Lake Park, Storyland, Santa's Village, Hobo Railroad, The Cog Railroad, Ice Castles, Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway, The Flume, Mount Washington Auto Road, Funspot, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Conway Scenic Railroad, Hampton Beach, Currier Museum of Art, and hundreds of other landmark attractions.
Festivals and fairs — New Hampshire residents and guests can enjoy 12 country fairs and a multitude of craft fairs, chowder fests, antique shows, car shows, bluegrass festivals, Christmas fairs, pond hockey tournaments, and fishing tournaments. The possibilities abound.
Culture and activities — Never-ending activities from biking, boating, hiking, golfing, camping, horseback riding, skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, water skiing, surfing, and hunting. It never ends. Fine cultural opportunities at local theaters and opera houses, summer theatre, music venues, and music amphitheaters to satisfy one's soul.
Heritage — New Hampshire is rich in history founded as a colony (one of the original 13 colonies) in 1623, and it became a state in 1788. Each town has a colorful history ready to be explored.
"Live Free or Die" — New Hampshire's official motto has been around since 1945. Granite Staters are fiercely proud of this motto, and you can see it displayed on our license plates and our state borders.
Quaint towns — The Granite State has numerous quintessential New England towns with cobblestone walkways, covered bridges, and antique shops. North Conway, Rye, New Castle, Meredith, Wolfeboro, Hanover, Exeter, Portsmouth, Sugar Hill, Lincoln, Sandwich, Jackson, and Littleton are just a few examples.
Rural relaxation — People are always attracted to New Hampshire who are overwhelmed by the big city and want to spend time surrounded by nature as a means of escape. Mood disorders, anxiety, and depression are common in urban settings. Contact with nature increases our feelings of happiness and decreases mental anguish and stress.
Wonderful people and a slower pace of life — New Hampshire residents are genuinely nice and polite. The rural feel of the state is a huge draw. A soothing, relaxed feeling becomes the norm as soon as you cross the border of Massachusetts. "I'm going to the countryside over the weekend to disconnect" is a common phrase.
Hot real estate market — during 2022, Realtor.com ranked Manchester and Concord as two of the hottest real estate markets in the country and according to the US Census Bureau, New Hampshire was one of the fastest-growing states in the Northeast.
•••
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.