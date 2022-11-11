Newfound Lake

Newfound Lake is New Hampshire's 3rd largest lake in the state with 4,451 acres. (Courtesy photo)

New Hampshire has a multitude of lakes that draw visitors and vacation homeowners from all over the country. The most well-known are Winnipesaukee and Squam; however, I remember a geography project I was doing in high school on Newfound Lake in the 1960s; back then, it was called one of the cleanest lakes in the country by National Geographic. When I was in grammar school, my parents would bring my siblings and I to Wellington State Park Beach and I always remember how crystal clear the bottom of the lake was from the swim raft.

Yes, Newfound Lake is still a jewel of a lake, a true treasure, with water clarity that is unbelievable and forested mountain ranges in the background. Located in Grafton County, in the heart of the Lakes Region, the towns of Alexandria, Bridgewater, Bristol, and Hebron surround this 4,451-acre lake, New Hampshire's 3rd largest lake contained within the state. It is considered one of the deepest lakes in New Hampshire with a maximum depth of 183 feet and an average depth of 74 feet. This glacial lake has a maximum length of 6 miles with a maximum width of 2.4 miles.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.