GILFORD — Lisa Ford recently joined New Hampshire Housing’s Homeownership Division as Senior Manager, Partner Relationships. Ford will be responsible for creating and managing relationships with participating lenders and originators, professional mortgage organizations, real estate professionals, and others involved with mortgage programs and homeownership.
Ford previously was a mortgage loan officer with Bank of New Hampshire, is a Certified Mortgage Professional and a licensed real estate broker. She serves on the board of the New Hampshire Mortgage Bankers and Brokers Association and is vice president of the Gilford Rotary.
