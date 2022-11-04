Kathy Davis

MEREDITH — Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, Inc, with offices in Meredith and Laconia, has announced that Kathy Davis has recently joined the real estate firm. She will be part of the Meredith office’s team at 97 Daniel Webster Hwy.

Kathy is a 4th generation Lakes Region native with two grown daughters and five grandchildren she adores. Kathy built a professional career while raising her daughters, working as a self-employed medical transcriptionist and later as a licensed mortgage originator. After her daughters graduated from college, Kathy received her real estate license and has enjoyed her passion since early 2014.

