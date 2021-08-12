GILFORD — Coldwell Banker Realty in New England cut the ribbon on its office at 9 Old Lake Shore Road July 22, bringing the number 1 real estate office in Belknap County, according to MLS, to a brand new location.
Located between Gilford Cinemas 8 and Tractor Supply Co., the new office is home to approximately 60 affiliated real estate agents serving the needs of home buyers and sellers throughout Belknap, Carroll, Grafton, and Merrimack counties. The modern space features an open floor plan and shared work areas, and the location offers the convenience of ample parking.
The office is led by Managing Broker Joshua Matthews, who has recruited 25 agents since he was chosen to lead the office last June. The new location also offers in house mortgage services through Guaranteed Rate Affinity and title services through Market Street Settlement Group to offer clients the convenience of a one-stop shop for all their real estate needs.
Coldwell Banker Realty offers clients access to the RealVitalize program. A recent survey by Coldwell Banker and The Harris Poll found that almost 90 percent of Americans who sold their homes in the past three years made upgrades before selling. However, more than a quarter of those homeowners were unsure how to obtain the best return-on-investment. Combined with the expertise of Coldwell Banker-affiliated agents, RealVitalize provides a powerful advantage for homeowners looking to sell their home faster and for a better price. It also removes the stress of finding funding for projects, as money is paid back during closing. The program draws from a pool of expert professionals from Angi, the nation’s largest network of pre-screened, homeowner-rated service professionals. Clients are connected with top-rated local pros to ensure the job gets done right.
For more information, visit the new Coldwell Banker Realty office at 9 Old Lake Shore Road, or call 603-524-2255.
