There were 141 single-family residential home sales in May 2019 in the 14 Lakes Region communities covered by this report. The average sales price came in at $447,931 and the median price point stood at $307,000. Not too bad!
What can you do in 192 square feet? Well, hopefully, something you can live large in and save some money! This year’s building project for the Building Construction and Plumbing and Heating Classes at the Huot Technical Center was revealed Tuesday evening and it was their third tiny house. And … it is for sale!
The all-new design is totally different from the previous two builds, as it is more of a modern contemporary design featuring the latest in color trends, with painted poplar panel and light maple paneled walls.
You enter this amazing home from the side, through a beautiful four-light entry door leading into the living room. There is a wall-mounted table for dining (or snacking) with a large picture window above it to peruse your surroundings on the end of the home. The flooring is oak hardwood and that extends into the kitchen.
Now, this kitchen is really special, with custom cabinetry with easy-close drawers done in kind of a blue/gray color, a stainless-steel sink, microwave, and oven. There’s a two-burner cook top and tons of cabinet space. There’s even a huge built-in pull-out spice/canned goods cabinet next to the fridge. Every inch of space is used, including underneath the stairs where there are built-in cabinets and a drawer for hiding your special trinkets.
And, yes! There are REAL stairs in this tiny home, and that’s a big, big deal! You don’t see that very often! Instead of the usual ladder, there’s an honest-to-goodness real staircase leading up to an 80-square-foot sleeping loft that features many built-ins and a TV hookup!
There are plenty of windows upstairs and down. These are Pella casement windows with tempered glass to give added protection when you are moving this home to your winter headquarters in the Keys.
The petite bathroom has a 32” x 32” shower and sink. You definitely won’t get lost in there, but it fulfills all the required needs.
A mini-split system provides heat and cooling, which should be very efficient, as the home has spray foam insulation throughout.
The 24’ x 8’ exterior is done in red cedar “half-lap” boards with gray-and-black wood accents completing the contemporary style. This is truly a high-end custom abode for someone looking to live the simple life or someone who may just want a wonderful vacation get-a-way. All this can be yours for a more-than-reasonable price of $47,900, and you’ll also be supporting young students that are learning a new trade!
This project is part of the Lakes Region Builders and Remodelers Workforce Development Program that is done in conjunction with the Huot Technical Center at the Laconia High School under the watchful eye of instructor Matt Towle. The goal is to get more young students interested in carpentry, plumbing, and electrical trades as a viable and extremely well-paying occupation. We certainly need more tradesman in the Lakes Region, that’s for sure!
So if you are interested in this amazing tiny home, feel free to reach out to me Bob Glasset at 603-738-5078, or email lakesregionbuilders@gmail.com.
