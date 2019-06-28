Has someone ever notified you that they’re going on a trip, then asked you to help out? Maybe water the plants, or dog sit, take care of their kids, or keep an eye on their property while they’re away?
Well, when Realtors® go out of town, and your firm has a policy against lock boxes (because lock boxes don’t sell properties, Realtors® do), they ask other real estate professionals to show their properties while they’re gone.
Accordingly, I’ve been afforded the opportunity to represent a colleague’s waterfront listing at 187 Dockham Shore Road in Gilford (MLS# 4742415).
Easily accessed from Route 11A, this waterfront property offers 74 feet of shoreline with a beautiful beach area on Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire’s largest and most popular lake. Year after year, demand for direct, privately owned Winnipesaukee waterfront continues to outpace availability, making this an increasingly rare opportunity to own your own personal piece of paradise.
Boaters, take notice: This property includes an existing 40-foot-long by 5-foot-wide deep-water dock, which offers abundant aquatic possibilities simply not afforded in shallower waters. That makes this property even more valuable, even more of a find.
There are two cottages on the compact (read, low maintenance) 0.26-acre lot. The seasonal waterside main home offers spectacular lake and mountain views, wood floors, a large living room, an eat-in kitchen, and a laundry area. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a full bath.
There’s also an additional cottage on site. The two cottages combine to offer a total of 1,379 finished square feet, four bedrooms, and one and three-quarter bathrooms. A storage shed is also included.
This little parcel, which is on town sewer, offers big possibilities. You could enjoy as-is each summer season, as the current owners do. Alternatively, you could upgrade the cottages to your personal preference, perhaps insulate them and add a drilled well in order to open the property to year-round use. Or maybe you’d rather look into (as has happened to many a Winnipesaukee waterfront cottage) replacing the cottages with brand new construction to your specifications.
Any which way, 187 Dockham Shore Road in Gilford is a special property. Though it's just two hours away from Boston, an hour from New Hampshire's Seacoast Region, and minutes from local restaurants, retail and grocery stores, medical offices, movie theaters and more, the peaceful water and mountain views here will make you feel a million miles away from the hustle and bustle of modern life — your own quarter-acre of paradise.
•••
Brent Metzger is a Realtor® with Roche Realty Group. Contact him at 603-229-8322 or brent@rocherealty.com. Learn more about Lakes Region real estate by visiting www.RocheRealty.com.
