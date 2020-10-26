To The Daily Sun,
Is conniving a legitimate approach to a crisis of trust? Trump is sending Azar and others out with one message and doing just the opposite on the campaign trail. What a joke! Alas, it’s a rather macabre one.
Fact bending has become Trump’s way of life. A big mouth at the top is not a substitute for truth. We now have a few cooler Republican heads straying away from the Trump pathetic path. Granted, part of what they are doing is getting into survival mode, but if they are really ready, the Democrats will work with them. There is a transition of attitude required, not just a replacement of an abusive leader at the top. The Senate leadership may or may not change, but Mitch McConnell must start reaching across the aisle and allowing legislation to be reported out of the committees.
The Republicans will get their Supreme Court, a conservative one, but at what cost? Should the court consider, rationally, destroying a needed health-care program that has no alternative waiting to replace it?
How strong is the need to knock down Roe vs. Wade? What do women really want? There are screechers on both sides of the issue, but many of those between the ages of sixteen and forty-five have, or will have shortly, a lot of more important things on their minds. Things like day-care and menu preparation after working all day because one income is not enough to support the family unit. Women, suburban or not, worry about health care a lot. The worry is not just about premium costs and deductibles, but how comprehensive the coverage really will be if the Affordable Care Act would suddenly disappear because five of nine people in dark robes served the dictates of conservatives. It begs the question; what is being conserved? Is it the well-being of the majority of citizens or the pocketbooks of the rich?
Bill Dawson
Northfield
