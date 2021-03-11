To The Daily Sun,
The Laconia Daily Sun had many letters in regards to the weekly sales flyers not being delivered on time. In these letters, we learned, not to blame the post office. Someone in the past informed us that it is the printers fault. The printer(s) most likely will blame advertising agencies, graphic artists, etc., being late.
In the past few weeks, we received the weekly flyers on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and on Wednesday, March 3. As I write this letter on Saturday, March 6, this week's flyers did not yet arrive. Looks like we are up for another unfortunate delay.
I must wonder who is in charge? If a flyer is delivered almost a week too late, the sales are virtually over. Pick up the flyers on a Wednesday, the Ocean State Job Lot sale is over within hours, the same day! One more day for Shaw's, etc.
We must feel sorry for the merchants who spend considerable advertising money for their flyers, yet do not get them delivered on time. We, the consumers, love to be informed of attractive sales items. They do make us come to the stores!
The flyers inserted into the Laconia Daily Sun are always on time! Congratulations.
Werner Rebsamen
Meredith
