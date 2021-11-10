To The Daily Sun,
The following notice was posted in The Laconia Daily Sun and on the Belknap County Delegation website last Saturday: “The Delegation will meet Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 6:30 pm. The purpose of the meeting is a public hearing related to Chapter Law of 1959 399:4, the Appointive Agency for the Gunstock Commission. The meeting will take place at the County Complex, 34 County Drive, Laconia NH, in conference room #1. Meetings are open to the public.”
Since they just appointed a new commissioner, why would they have to meet again so soon? Well, a letter was sent out to the delegation and other parties with the explanation for the meeting. I have included a portion of that letter below. Once you read it, I hope that you will contact your representatives and express your views. Oh, and I forgot to mention, they will take no testimony or input from the public at the meeting. How can it be a public hearing if the public can't be involved? They did say in the letter that they would accept input from the public in writing up to the day before. But if the letter isn't sent to anyone but the delegation, how would the public even know they could have input?
"The question of possible criminal conduct is one which the Belknap county delegation might choose to refer to the proper agency for investigation.
A further question for the delegation to consider is if the actions by commissioners Kiedaisch, Gallagher, and McLear (Dumais’ term has expired) rises to the level of removal for cause as authorized by the enabling statute 399:4.
If found that cause exists to remove three current commissioners; an emergency appointment might be considered to maintain a functional board of three while further appointments await."
This is also coming just three weeks before the scheduled opening for the mountain. Does anyone else think that this matter deserves much more thoughtful discussion before the delegation is allowed to just arbitrarily change the dynamics of a successful venture? Gunstock is moving forward toward a bright future that will bring many jobs and even more people to the area that will benefit the entire Lakes Region.
Also, please don't forget the quote from Mr. Silber, “he has a 'solid block of 13 to 14 delegates that vote with him.'” This comment sounds very close to a political coup. Who or what is next on their agenda? It is imperative that you contact your representative and let them know to leave Gunstock the way it is. If they hear from enough of us they will have to listen now, or in November when we can vote them out. Please attend the meeting if you can.
Wendy Barrett
Gilford
