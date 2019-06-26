To The Daily Sun,
Hats of to Rusty McLear! Here is a man of vision and a proven track record for helping local economies succeed.
This is excellent news to have Rusty investing in our beloved city! Perhaps he can also help us to save St. Joseph's Church. Let's ask him. The man is a genius!
Susan Bossert
Laconia
