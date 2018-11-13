To The Daily Sun,
How did a few thousand Central Americans become the source of so much fear in the United States? Is it really fear or fear-mongering by the current administration in Washington, D.C.? Is the average American really afraid of a few Guatemalan women and children? I think not.
I have written letters about our nation’s relationship with our Latin American neighbors before, so I will try not to give a history lesson in order to explain the current dilemma. Some history is necessary, however, to get the gist of why conditions are so bad; especially in Guatemala.
.In 1996 the U.S Congress passed the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act. It was long title for a simple purpose. It was a deportation tool. The MS-13 and Bario 18 gang members were specifically targeted by the act.
The president, Bill Clinton, occupied the White House while the bill was being put through Congress. It was touted as a social reform with the power to implement and expedite deportation of undesirable foreign nationals. One additional feature was aimed at having fewer legal immigrants. One unintended consequence was that many green card holders were fast-tracked to deportation for minor law infractions.
The problem grew even worse after 9/11. At that point enforcement was moved from the Department of Justice to Homeland Security. Increased enforcement at the border encouraged those already here to remain and hide their illegal status.
Meanwhile, the gang members that were deported did not go to jails in the countries to which they were delivered. Instead, they continued their gang behavior and began terrorizing the local populations. Their mantra of kill, rape and control has instilled fear in the hearts of many Central Americans. Those fleeing toward our southern border are not coming to rob us, they fear for their lives. They have seen members of their family killed or raped by the Mara Salvatrucha-13.
So, we have a humanitarian problem created 20 or so years ago. Some attempts were made to reform immigration problems created by the 1996 act but did not succeed the Republican-controlled Congress since 2010. Efforts to improve living conditions in Central America have met with very little success. Weak government policies have allowed terror and fear to be a daily condition. Taking flight remains the only option.
Here they come, hoping for a humanitarian response. Their hope is misplaced according to the current occupier of our White House. Will we have armed conflict with mothers and children at our border? Will our troops pass out items of comfort or fire warning shots over their heads?
Bill Dawson
Northfield
(1) comment
Thank you so much for sharing and showing your humanity as so many seem to lack in this paper.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.