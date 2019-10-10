To The Daily Sun,
The following open letter to Sens. Shaheen and Hassan and Reps. Pappas and Kuster was submitted for publication:
Looking at a beautiful maple tree outside our living room window this morning and now listening to the disastrous news from Syria, I really need to understand how it is possible that any president can make military decisions without consulting with the military or our allies. This cannot continue! We need to press our senators and representatives to react to this with LAWS that can control the actions of a rogue president before they create havoc! This is infuriating and heartbreaking.
Judith Ackerson
Franklin
