To The Daily Sun,
Anyone watching the democratic debates? No, me either; it was like a “me too” echo chamber, so wake me when they do get a nominee.
Well, Carmella Harris has dropped out of the Democratic primary race and I read she said she couldn’t get enough support because of “racism”. Hello, Carmella, this is the Democrats and you’re calling the vast majority of them racists? So how’s them apples, Democrats? This is one you just can’t spin to blame on Trump, Republicans, or conservatives. “Let’s speak truth here” (get the pun?), the woman had no charisma, came across as cold and calculating, now is a victim? Looking for an important appointment in the unlikely event some Democrat should upset President Trump, I bet.
So how would any Democrat President-elect pick his cabinet from the flock of would-bes? Close his/her eyes and fire a shotgun blast as the birds take wing and hope he/she gets some hits? No idea here?
But wait, who’s that on the white horse riding to the rescue? It’s billionaire Bloomberg. Bloomberg News has been forbidden to report or investigate or say anything negative about their billionaire boss. There goes investigative independence, and here is pure bias. Trump responded by decertifying Bloomberg News, which is probably what he should do to most mainstream news outlets, as they have been pumping out nothing but misinformation for years now. That’s why they have a lower level of trust from the public than a pack of skunks in the garbage can.
You don’t think so? Remember Russian collusion, obstruction of justice, the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings and now the Ukraine quid-pro-quo, and still no evidence. No evidence — well, not against Trump, but Biden and son look guilty as heck to most. But you won’t hear that from mainstream media, will you? Not even when some brave sources play the recording of Joe bragging how he strong-armed the Ukraine president to fire the guy investigating the company Biden Jr. was making millions from.
Speaking of Jr., he ducked out on his court-scheduled child support hearing. Poor guy is “broke” — hasn’t had a paycheck in months. Poor him!
Well never mind the world will still be spinning and the sun will still be in the sky, unless it snows. Wish you all Merry Christmas.
Steve Earle
Gilford
