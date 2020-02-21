To The Daily Sun,
Bristol conservative voters, this is your year to make a difference in shaping Bristol. How? For one, I have decided to run again for a selectboard position and need your vote. Two, there are a few warrant articles that you need to vote on at town meeting.
I know, I know, that dreaded town meeting where we go for six hours on a Saturday. But please mark your calendars and take time off work, brave the cold weather, schedule a babysitter, put off vacation and come to town meeting this year. Even if you are sick, come!
There are two important petitioned articles that you should vote YES if you agree with them.
First Article: Do we become an SB2 form of government? This will do away with six-hour town meetings and allows EVERYONE to vote (military, young and old, snowbirds, sick, the working, everyone) at the ballot box or by absentee ballot.
Second Article: Direct the Board of Selectmen to REPEAL/RESCIND the $20,000,000 Sewer to the Lake project? If the sewer project continues forward, it will cost you a minimum of $85 and up to $1,400 per year between new taxes, user fees, and betterment fees for the next 30 years. This is not a typo. Plus, if you are one of the lucky ones who must connect to the system, then you need to pay hookup costs as well.
The minimum $85 tax is on a property worth $100,000, so if your property is assessed at $400,000, then you will pay $340 per year. ALL Bristol property taxpayers will have that .85 cents per thousand additional tax regardless if the project runs by your property or not.
Wait, this project keeps on giving: Existing water/sewer users will also pay more for their user fees. This is a project that just keeps on taxing and taxing and taxing.
Vote John Sellers for Selectboard on March 10 and please be at town meeting on March 14, 9 a.m., at the high school to vote YES on these two articles.
John Sellers
Bristol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.