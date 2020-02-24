To The Daily Sun,
We are writing to urge the voters of Ashland to vote for David Ruell for library trustee.
David is a lifelong resident of Ashland, active in the town in so many ways: Historical Society, Fourth of July Committee to name a few. We were fortunate when he ran for and won a position as library trustee in 2008. Since that time, he has served as treasurer, brownie-baker, snow-shoveler and “other duties as assigned”. David has kept meticulous financial records, communicated with the Board of Selectmen, and championed many library causes. We are only a three-person board, so it’s important that everyone pull their weight and, more importantly, collaborate well with other members of the board, other town officials, library staff, and the public. We could not ask for a better colleague.
Please vote for David Ruell for library trustee of the Ashland Town Library on March 10.
Alice Staples
Mardean Badger
Ashland
