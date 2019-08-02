To The Daily Sun,
I want to start this letter by stating that no officer or member of Laconia's VFW Post 1670 solicited me to write this letter and everything in this letter is of my own opinion.
That stated I would like to tell why I have fond memories of going to a post. As a child growing up my father, grandfather and me would take off on Saturday morning to get our haircut and then go to the local VFW Post to have lunch. I remember sitting at the bar in wonder as all the vets would gather around shake hands and then start joshing each other, with everyone laughing as vets do in their partnership of all being vets.
Right here in Laconia we have a great post that welcomes all vets the same way as I remember way back then. Laconia Post 1670 is struggling just as most posts are, across this country. Over 800 posts have closed in the last year and I hope we can all come together and support this post so that does NOT happen here in Laconia.
Post 1670 needs donations to continue its mission of helping all vets and their families. This post offers a safe, sociable environment for our vets plus they run benefit dinner/dances, pool tournaments, meat bingo, Keno and they have just renovated the banquet hall that they rent out for memorials, weddings, private parties, birthday parties, and they have a full commercial kitchen.
So I would like to call to all vets,both current and pass members plus any vet who would like to become a member and also the citizens of the Lakes Region to please consider giving a donation to this post. Last I would like to throw out a challenge to my friend Boomer Claire to write a human interest story on the post's past history and current story. Mail donations to:Laconia VFW Post 1670, Attn: Post Commander, 143 Court St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Patrick Golden
Loudon
