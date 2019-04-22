To The Daily Sun,
There is so much going on in the world today, just watching the news is enough to drive some people crazy. There are many among us who have a slim grasp of reality anyway, even without the constant hyperventilation about politics now.
There were two letters in this paper last week that really stuck out to me. From two opposites ends of the political spectrum, yet so similarly delusional. One from a White Supremacist, the other from a Liberal Democrat Supremacist.
Outside of the Muslim world, it’s rare to find someone who really thinks that the Jewish Holocaust during WWII did not happen. One would have to be lied to about history all of their lives and deny the mountains of evidence that prove otherwise. But these people need that narrative to justify their bigotry against anyone who isn’t like them. I call it a special kind of ignorance.
The other letter writer needs no introduction here so I won’t mention his name. He who is perpetually angry at his world and most every one in it, and spares no smears or insults to show his disdain for us. Although he says that he resides happily in Gilford, Mr. V never seems to have anything positive to say about living here. It’s one thing to have a different political point of view, quite another to call his fellow citizens a cancer that needs to be cut out. But he needs that narrative to justify his bigotry against anyone who doesn’t conform to his idea of Liberal Democrat Supremacy. To me, this person is even more unhinged than the White Power guy because he is living here among us, experiencing the same world events in real time, just like the rest of us. How is it that he can be so desperately unhappy all the time?
Some time ago, I did reach out to Mr. V personally, trying to find out what kind of a man he was, and the dialogue from him quickly devolved to spit and vinegar. That is all he has to satisfy the demons in his head. His anxiety isn’t the fault of the people of New Hampshire. He would never be able to move far enough away to fix his problems.
Alan Moon
Tilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.