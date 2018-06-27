Trump is a gift
This is a response to Robert Miller's recent letter which he faults Bob Mead's recent column about the clear evidence of the unequal application of our laws; the clear violation of our president's 4th Amendment rights and those around him; a sham investigation and clearing of Hillary Clinton when she clearly broke laws; then the same people who cleared Hillary went after Trump with no apparent crime for them to investigate; they then skirted around his 4th Amendment protection using a law intended to help rout out terrorists. This is not spin, this is the state of our republic. The issue is equal justice under the law. It's not about whataboutism. Those who think it is really have a problem with recognizing apt analogies. The problem the left has with president Trump is that he is not indebted to special interests, globalists included. He recognizes that he is president of the American people, not the world, and is looking out for our, "we the people's'', interests first, which has not been done in a long time. He's bold and strong enough to take the heat for it. For this there has been a concerted effort on many fronts to bring him and those around him down. Wake up. He's the real deal. He is for us the American people. People, people are like sheep. Don't let those who do not have your interest at heart fool you into standing against someone who is for you. President Trump is our last chance for America. We will not get another one after him. There is no perfection outside of God. Don't let Trump's faults blind you to the gift that he is.
John Demakowski
Franklin
(2) comments
Keep trying to make ur false God look better. 😊
I think the Bible also talks about God choosing rulers to punish a people for their selfishness and pride.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.