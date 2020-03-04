To The Daily Sun,
When we, the voters of the Town of Belmont, go to the polls next Tuesday we will be asked to consider many warrant and budget articles related to our town and school district. One of the most critical issues facing voters this year is whether or not we support Article 2 on the town warrant, the construction of a new police station.
Since 2017 the Belmont Town Buildings and Facilities Committee has been assessing town facilities and the long-term physical needs of our community. The committee conducted many public meetings to solicit feedback and offer options to address our facility needs. The initial results of their efforts can be found in Article 2 on the town warrant, the construction of a new police station. This project has been identified as a critical need by the committee and our Board of Selectmen.
We all know that the need for a new station has been a priority for a long time. That need has been thoroughly studied by this committee, a comprehensive plan has been developed, and I believe that the proposal for a new station deserves our support. It is cost effective and an investment in our community and the men and women that serve the town in our Police Department. You can find more detailed information about the project by copying and pasting the following link into your browser and it will take you to the Town of Belmont Voters Guide for this year’s meeting. The guide is also available on the town webpage.
https://piperlibraryfiles.com/ckfinder/connector?command=Proxy&lang=en&type=BelmontTown&currentFolder=%2F&hash=08d9e1d7c78159fd87ad7da3c5b12808af6f4057&fileName=2020%20Voter%27s%20Guide.pdf
A new station will not only give them the space they need, it will be the right kind of space to safely, efficiently, and respectfully serve our town. It is time for us to support our Police Department and the best long term interests of our town. Please consider supporting the work of our Facilities Committee and vote to support Article 2 when you go to the polls on Tuesday, March 10 at Belmont High.
Tom Goulette
Belmont
