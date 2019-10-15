To The Daily Sun,
Peak foliage season in the Lakes Region — it's a wonder of nature. Radiant red and glimmering gold from our majestic maples draw our gazes upward into the clear air of our New Hampshire skies. Whether those skies are gunmetal gray or baby blue, they inspire us to breathe deeply, grateful for the legacy of this beautiful part of the world.
It's hard to imagine that our heritage is at risk. And yet, scientists have made it abundantly clear that the changes in our climatic patterns here in New Hampshire as well as across our country and around the world are increasing in rapidity and intensity. The scientific evidence is compelling: human activity is contributing to these changes.
It is tempting to throw up our hands in despair and simply accept fate. After all, I'm not going to live long enough to see the worst of the outcomes of climate change. But wait: I chose to have children, who also have children. I can't just forfeit the game and let them endure the consequences. Too many crusaders have gone before us to give up when the going gets tough.
We can all choose those environmentally friendly changes that work in our lives. Yet, there is also something we can do on a much larger scale that will be effective, good for people, good for the economy, is bipartisan, and is revenue neutral. We can support - and press our elected members of Congress to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR-763.
This policy will reduce America's emissions by at least 40 percent within 12 years. It will improve health and save lives by reducing pollution in the air we breathe. It will create 2.1 million additional jobs over the next 10 years because of growth in the clean energy economy. It is bipartisan; the bill is cosponsored by Republicans and Democrats.
Finally, the policy will put money directly into people's pockets every month. How does that work? The fees collected on carbon emissions will be allocated to all Americans monthly to spend as they see fit. The government will not keep any of the fees collected.
I invite you to go to energyinnovationact.org to learn more about the Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act and how it works. If you believe, as I do, that this piece of legislation is an important step toward curbing climate change and preserving the planet for the future, please contact your congressional representatives and encourage them to endorse HR-763. The website enables you to make this contact easily, or you can call our N.H. senators and your local representative on the phone.
Martha Kruse
Laconia
