To The Daily Sun,
To Jays Marina: Normally I don’t like your signs — but I love your Christmas one. You are absolutely right: Happy Birthday Jesus and Merry Christmas to you and your family as well.
Also, a big thank-you to Paul at Laconia Post Office for your much-needed help. It’s improving — slowly but surely. That said, I don’t know who is doing the Amazon deliveries, but do NOT leave packages out in the open OR on the ground, please! There is a “box” next to our front steps; use that instead.
I hope everyone has a wonderful Christmas and some well-deserved peace. Please remember those less-fortunate or alone at this holiday season. Let’s all make an effort to be/do better this 2020 towards each other.
“Christmas day is a day of joy and charity. May God make you rich in both.” — Phillips Brooks
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
