To The Daily Sun,
Nearly 168 years ago, a wise statesman, Daniel Webster (1782–1852) and lawyer (born in New Hampshire) passed away having represented New Hampshire and Massachusetts in the U.S. Congress and having served as the U.S. Secretary of State under three different presidents. Of his many profound famous speeches, the one that I believe will stand the test of time, is his famous "warning." He said:
"If religious books are not widely circulated among the masses in this country, I do not know what is going to become of us as a nation. If truth is not diffused — error will be. If God and His Word are not known and received — the devil and his works will gain the ascendancy. If the evangelical volume does not reach every hamlet — the pages of a corrupt and licentious literature will. If the power of the Gospel is not felt throughout the length and breadth of the land — anarchy and misrule, degradation and misery, corruption and darkness, will reign without mitigation or end."
As a society, we need to educate ourselves as to how to cope with both the good and bad that happens each and every day within our families, the community, the USA, and in the world. The church offers herself to all humanity of good will to collaborate in finding resolutions to the most urgent questions of the day: the inviolable dignity of every human life, social justice, peace among the families of nations, and the fight against destructive forces and powers and the enemies of humankind. May God Bless you and America.
Thomas R. Selling
Laconia
