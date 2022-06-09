To The Daily Sun,
I don’t necessarily agree with a student being suspended over this, but in response to a recent mom’s outrage that her child was punished for putting up a sign in the high school, I feel like her anger at the high school staff is misplaced. I understand that her son has a right to free speech, but a “No more LGBTQ!” sign is a huge red flag to me. It sounds as though he wishes to eradicate any person who has these feelings.
It’s true, he may have to see a table in the cafe, some posters and pins, but I’m sure nobody from the LGBTQ community holds anything against him if they just walk by or don’t engage in the pride that group is feeling after literally centuries of hiding and being persecuted. How about just acting mature and showing a little class and let them have their moment?
I have to ask her as a woman, how would she have felt if she saw signs in school saying “No more Women's Rights!” or “No More Minorities”. I guess people have the right to say such things, but as a parent, I would be ashamed if that was how my child lashed out. It really puts them in a select group of people and not the type of people to brag about.
I mean what are we doing here? If her kid feels threatened by a group of students promoting something like Pride Month I think that student needs to take a hard look at themselves and try to figure out where these feelings are coming from. Sounds like some therapy is needed.
Thomas Lemay
Laconia
