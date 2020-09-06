To The Daily Sun,
All the Democrats hate President Trump.
Donald Trump has been in politics for four years.
Joe Biden has been there 40 years.
If America is so messed up why didn't he fix it during his eight years as VP?
The truth is that every issue facing America Great today, from the nukes they allow in Iran, and North Korea, to the fake racial problems have been created by Democrats playing politics..
Thomas Bogan
Laconia
