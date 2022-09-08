Constituent service, hard work and experience — I've known Tim Lang since before he was first elected to the Legislature in 2016. In all that time I've seen Tim's leadership in action, most recently when he was elected as vice chair of the delegation for his efforts to resolve the Gunstock debacle, before that as a chair in the NH House and even through his town service.
Tim consistently has great constituent service. He never asks "what party are you from?" before jumping in to help; he helps all his constituents. He asks what your issue is, and then reaches out to the right state agency to get the constituent the needed help. He routinely posts his personal cell and email address as a way to reach him.
Tim serves on three House committees, so he's no stranger to hard work, besides being the chair of Fish and Game, Tim serves on the Ways and Means Committee, or as he calls it, "The Fees Funds and Tax Committee." In the three terms Tim has served on this committee, the state has lowered or eliminated several state taxes while still increasing revenue sharing to municipalities.
Given Tim's varied public office positions such as a state representative, zoning board chair, town moderator, school board, school budget committee, town budget committee, farmer market director, and former law enforcement officer, as well as his private life experience as a former small business owner, parent to four kids, and even being a certified yoga instructor, Tim's varied experience will make him a great state senator for NH, and it's why I will be voting for Tim Lang in the Republican Primary on Sept. 13 and hope you join me in sending this true public servant back to Concord as our state senator.
