To The Daily Sun,

Constituent service, hard work and experience — I've known Tim Lang since before he was first elected to the Legislature in 2016. In all that time I've seen Tim's leadership in action, most recently when he was elected as vice chair of the delegation for his efforts to resolve the Gunstock debacle, before that as a chair in the NH House and even through his town service.

