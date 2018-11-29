To The Daily Sun,
The King of Gilmanton loves spending peasants money on barristers. Over one hundred thousand gold coins on the Knights directives alone. Just as a laborer being told one day,by the King, to dig a hole. The next day to fill it in, the barristers continue to tell the King he is right on Knights directives.
The Knights of Gilmanton have for generations operated on the Knights code of conduct. No King or Bishop has ever considered forcing their own directives on the Knights.
In a recent meeting in the great hall the peasants were told that the last three Knights were enough to protect the Kingdom. Another Knight had left and the King and Bishop have no intention of replacing him. A letter written by the fourth Knight, and circulated in the kingdom, blamed his leaving on the King and the Bishop. They do not care, more money to use on Barristers!
A few weeks ago a peasant questioned the King about the Knights directives. “I find no neighboring kingdom that demands these directives of the Knights,” the peasant said. The King replied, “They are accepted in all neighboring communities.” The knowledgeable peasant called upon knights in neighboring communities and they told him this was not true. The King was outraged.
The King has no use for peasants. Having grown weary of them questioning him, he no longer lets them speak at the Great Hall. A peasant with a question is a questionable peasant. So many questions for the King and Bishop, why let the Kingdom be guarded by three Knights when the peasants are taxed for five Knights? Why have the King and Bishop continued spending over one hundred thousand gold coins on the Directives?
This coming month, at the county court house, a judge will hear arguments concerning the Knights directives. Redemption! That is what the King has prayed for. “We will get our Directives,” the King and Bishop proclaimed! In a previous court hearing the Judge said the King and Bishop might lose their court case. What do they care, it’s only the peasants’ money. The Bishop knows all too well how easy it is, taking peasants’ gold. Last year the King gave the Bishop thirty thousand gold coins.
The King knows redemption will be sweet. Oh, this will save me. The peasants have had to live two years with the King and Bishop pursuing their vendetta. The King has insulted our children, in private conversations. The King has fired or let go popular castle servants. The King has locked the peasants out of the castle for ten months. The King even gave himself a raise! He cannot redeem himself.
Come this March the peasants will be heard, and the King will be banished from the Castle.
Don Guarino
Gilmanton
(1) comment
Humptey Dumpty has returned.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.