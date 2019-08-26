To The Daily Sun,
I just wanted to say thank you to Recycled Percussion (Chaos and Kindness) for everything that they do in our community: concerts in seven days to raise money for Christmas gifts for kid; also their support for families. Looking forward to the block party on Sept. 21.
So, just one more time, thank you for all the good that you do, and for putting Laconia on the map I’m exited to see change.
Michelle Woods
Laconia
