To The Daily Sun,
I, along with eight others, took part in The Opechee Garden Club Tour this summer. My highest regard and deep gratitude are extended to these fastidiously organized and dedicated members. An unimaginable amount of planning, time and hard work are involved on the part of these lovely women in order to execute the raising of funds for our local Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation. My thanks to them as well for providing such a wonderful service to our students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.