To The Daily Sun,
It looks as if we have some decisions to make in the Town of Moultonborough. The Selectboard race is going to be an interesting one to watch.
I have made up my mind to vote for Susan Price for one of the seats. I have had some conversations with her and think that she will be a real asset to the town. She has management experience and an attitude that shows she will not be bullied or intimidated by anyone. She has said that she recognizes that the money collected from the taxpayers does not belong to the Board of Selectmen, the town administrator, or any of the department heads. It belongs to the people of the town.
The board members need to remember that they are expected to be good stewards of the people's money. Further, I believe that Susan will follow two of the principles that I followed in my service to the people of Moultonborough: The rules should be the same for all citizens, and there should be no secret “back room” deals.
We should all remember that just because we have the money we don’t have to spend it. I think Susan Price believes that and that she will honor the needs and means of the whole town rather than the wants of a few people who feel entitled.
Please remember to vote on Election Day, and if you can’t be there in person, vote absentee.
Josh Bartlett
Moultonborough
