To The Daily Sun,
I'm going way out of my comfort zone here. However I have to respond to Tim Carter's letter of July 21. Clearly Mr. Carter must not know any teachers. I am not a teacher but I have several family members who are. I also work in a local elementary school.
First of all, school was not closed, it was merely being held remotely. If Mr. Carter thinks the teachers were working less he's sadly mistaken. All the teachers I know were working all hours of the night and were really struggling with this. Especially teachers who also had children at home that they had to help with their remote learning or preschoolers at home. if Mr Carter would like to pay teachers only for what they work, I hope he's willing to pay them for all the work they actually put in. if you drive by any elementary school on a weekend or late into the evening you're going to see teachers cars there. Teachers put in so much more work than the hours they're paid for.
Mr. Carter's letter was truly insulting to all teachers. I also wonder if he has to account for every minute of his work day.
Susan Greene
Sandwich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.