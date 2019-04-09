To The Daily Sun,
The 29th Taste of the Lakes Region is now history. It could not have happened without the restaurants and beverage vendors contributing the dishes, their chefs and staffs, Church Landing for the facilities and staff, and of course, the general public who took a Sunday afternoon in the rain to join the festivities.
Our deep appreciation to everyone who is a part of the day, either giving or receiving. Our coffers are richer for the communities and for the scholarships, libraries, Belknap County Nursing Home and all the other things we support. Every penny after expenses returns to the communities.
THANK YOU, ONE AND ALL.
The Altrusa Club of Laconia
Nancy G. LeRoy, Secretary
