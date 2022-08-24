To The Daily Sun,
"Sometimes I wonder whether the world is being run by smart people who are putting us on or by imbeciles who really mean it." — Mark Twain
Drove by a Gilford mailbox the other day. A re-elect Rep. Gregg Hough sign flanked by a Citizens For Belknap "No More Extremists" sign. Tough to get my head around, Hough has been a member of the Reps. Mike Sylvia/Norm Silber gang of 14 from day one.
Hough, in true Trumpsonian fashion, is concerned about "outside money" controlling the local dialogue. I wonder how Gregg squares his support of Matt Mowers? Mowers a recent transplant from New Jersey, sitting on tens of thousand dollars, from New Jersey Supporters.
Rep. Richard Littlefield reminds he’s a champion of public education, taking "a common-sense approach to school problems". I wonder how this "squares" with Littlefield’s support of the tax-funded school voucher program, sucking millions of taxpayer dollars away from public education so a bunch of wealthy families get our money to educate their kids? Given 80% of Granite Staters opposed the bill, the Republicans simply slipped the voucher program into the state budget.
How’s that for a slap in the face for the constituency of "freest state in the union"?
Over the past two years we’ve witnessed a plethora of miscalculations by supposed savvy people. The McLear Group didn’t expect the negative reaction to their "master plan". The Belknap County Delegation thought they could dismember the Gunstock Area Commission without blowback. Now on the horizon the Citizens For Belknap are about to commit a fatal error. It seems the organization is to publish a list of approved state representative candidates.
Just a swag, I’ll wager a few of the current BCD members who have voted in lock-step with the S&S Twins will be on the list.
I wonder how that "squares" with the street placard verbiage?
Steven JP Dionne
Laconia
