To The Daily Sun,

As we enter the final run up to the Nov. 8 election, the Belknap County Republican Party is in more disarray than ever as multiple warring factions are airing their dirty laundry in public. With all of the Republican-on-Republican mudslinging going on, it’s difficult to identify every splinter group, but the three primary divisions seem to be: The Norm Silber and Mike Sylvia QAnon-Libertarian Alliance sponsored by Skip Murphy and his ravings on GraniteGrok, The Gregg Hough Laconia Crew with their new “media” outlets, and The Lang Gang.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.