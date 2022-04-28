To The Daily Sun,
In a recent response to a Right to Know request seeking to view the emails that Reps. Norm Silber and Mike Sylvia are going to great lengths to hide, Rep. Silber made an astonishing admission and a bewildering claim.
Norm says these "e-mails are not 'governmental records' within the meaning of RSA 91-A:1-a, III" which refers to “any information created, accepted, or obtained by, or on behalf of, any public body, or a quorum or majority thereof, or any public agency in furtherance of its official function.”
If the emails were not in furtherance of the Delegation’s official function the only alternative is that they were in furtherance of Silber and Sylvia’s private vendetta, which we already knew as they had retained counsel and incurred costs before there was even any discussion of it in a Delegation meeting.
Norm’s second claim is that he and Mike Sylvia represent the “control group” of the Belknap County Convention. Pray tell us Norm, what is a “control group”, where is it defined in the County Convention legislation, and when did your fellow delegates vote you into this secretive coven?
I think we will find that Norm is also now making up the law as he goes along.
Steven Hepburn
Gilford
