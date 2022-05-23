To The Daily Sun,
Our long term Sen. Maggie Hassan is once again running for reelection, why? Yes I'm a conservative but still can any liberal tell me honestly what or how Ms. Hassan has made any difference in bettering the lives of New Hampshire people? No, rubber stamping every crazy, destructive Biden administrative policy or mandate did not make any of our lives better. What those things have done is created escalating costs of everything from necessities, heating fuels, gas, food, clothing, rent, and shortages up to those little extras we poor working people can sometimes enjoy. "Those things" like spending billions/trillions on "Build Back Better" all have failed, not one has done as promised, at least not for working families that I know of. Yet Ms. Hassan puts out campaign ads touting the wonderfulness of her. Sure she can afford the high costs of hamburger, commuting to work (at government expense) and having a staff that does everything for her, (also payed for by the government).
Least you forget Maggie approves of the open southern border, crime, drugs, violence without a whisper of concern for NH people. Failure is the historic legacy this Biden administration will be noted for and as a Democratic senator from NH she is embedded in that legacy right up to her eyebrows.
We can do better NH. I support Don Bolduc, retired, decorated U.S. Army general, a man who has led in really tough times, a man whose loyalty to America and our people is above question. Gen. Bolduc rose up through the ranks, not an easy thing, showing the smarts, determination and willingness to work which is exactly what we need in the U.S. Senate. Please join me and vote For Don Bolduc for U.S. Senate.
Steve Earle
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.