To The Daily Sun,
Pro-abortion advocates stoked on by Antifa are rioting across American cities again. Thing is the majority of American citizens disagree with these "activists." In fact most of the world disagrees with them and think all Americans have lost their minds. Even in the liberals of Europe pro- abortionists are small minorities.
All upset because SCOTUS reversed Roe v. Wade one insightful lady seen on Twitter declared it's the left's own fault. Given that preverbal inch they just kept pushing for that mile. Abortion up to the moment of birth and allowing a live baby to die from neglect was too much for most of America and our justices too. What did those on the left think would be the majority's reaction? Did they think everyone would stand up and cheer? Even the most backward societies value their children and know that children are the future of our cultures.
It's not just the abortion issue but the leftist Biden administration has exposed the disastrous economy issue with inflation skyrocketing, shortages of everything consumers need and want, crime rates soaring everywhere while the left focuses on taking guns from the law-abiding while pandering to or ignoring violent criminals who do most of that crime and killing.
Tony Boutin is right, 300 word limit is foolish here in The Sun and their phony local paper narrative when The Sun pumps out of state leftists with three columns, vicious hate mongering cartoonists at least three days a week and never challenges even the most outrageous facts the left pushes.
Still even 78% of Democrats think we are on the wrong path nationally. When winter comes and poor and working families go without heat or skimp on food Democrats and liberals will hear from even them loud and clear.
Steve Earle
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.