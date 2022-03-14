To The Daily Sun,
Thank you to all Belmont citizens, and especially those supporting a five-member selectboard in 2023. Bringing warrant article 37 forward to voters was a learning experience for this registered Independent, now added to 20 years of volunteered community service.
Our democracy provides the chance to petition, vote and voice opinions. It was heartening these last months to see more participation from a younger generation. Please keep those ideas alive and continue all conversations.
And thank you to The Laconia Daily Sun for dedicating so many pages to letters and many town issues.
Sharon Ciampi
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.