To The Daily Sun,
What defines Bristol in my view is the community spirit of the people living here, how they care so deeply about others. This must portend a bountiful future for the town of Bristol. What’s important to me are our people and their future.
In Bristol, there are any number of folks who decide to make something better than they found it and do so, no matter how vocal the naysayers. It is this sort of selflessness that assures a successful future for those who live here year-round and seasonally.
Barbara Greenwood
Bristol
