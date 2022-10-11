I’m the Democrat running for state representative in Center Harbor and New Hampton. Over the past months I’ve met many local residents and we’ve had great conversations. Some of the best have been with Republicans who respond positively to my practical, independent, businesslike approach.
To conservative voters who are displeased with the Free State, extremist views of my opponent, Tom Ploszaj, rather than tear down local businesses like Gunstock Mountain Resort, I will help build a sound economy by supporting businesses that generate revenue and jobs in our region. I will back our public schools that educate our students for those jobs, and I will promote policies that ensure they have the services, housing and health care they need to live and prosper here.
Unlike Mr. Ploszaj, I didn’t move here from another state to eliminate government altogether. I live here because I love New Hampshire and want to help it prosper. We don’t need to increase our tax burden; rather, we need to invest our tax revenues for the benefit of the towns that pay it.
I’m a businessperson who ran successful companies that made profits for my investors, provided excellent service to our customers and paid our people well, including providing the best health care. I believe a business that takes care of all stakeholders and at the same time is a good corporate citizen, is the kind of business we need in our region. Our government should operate on the same principles. Our policies must support the wealthy and middle class. Our revenues must be invested in services, infrastructure, education and health care for all our citizens. And we must do this within our means, if possible, ahead of schedule and under budget.
Look beyond political labels in November and consider me for representative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.