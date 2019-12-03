Recently Laconia School District held a fundraising event and this event raised $1,270. With this money raised, it will support our growing outerwear program and sponsorships for sports, summer camps, and emergencies that we provide throughout the year for many students in our school district.
From myself and our entire board of directors, we want to thank you for helping us with our continued efforts in fundraising to help support our children in this community.
Kim Lacasse
The Santa Fund
of the Great Lakes Region
Board: Andrea Condodemetraky, Elizabeth Brothers, Dennis Phelps, Janet Brough, Marlee Guilmette, Marnell Dilorenzo, James Caldwell, Lisa Cornish, Kathy Crane, Katie Pierson and Chris McCarthy
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.