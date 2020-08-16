To The Daily Sun,
Tejasinha Sivalingam is a candidate for the House of Representatives, Grafton County District 9. Tejasinha believes we are a republic and our constitution promises us a republic. He once wrote that "we should strengthen our republic by making the Electoral College robust by getting rid of faithless electoral laws and educating people about the function and importance of the Electoral College."
The House of Representatives is elected by the people — being said that is you and I. These representatives, elected by the people, have powers that are defined by the Constitution that establish basic laws, principles, and framework of the government. Tejasinha Sivalingam believes in the Constitution and that everyone is created equal. A single representative can and does represent a large number of people who has your voice in our government. Make that representative Tejasinha Sivalingam by voting for him on election day.
I support Tejasinha Sivalingam as a candidate for the House of Representatives.
Sandra Coleman
Ashland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.